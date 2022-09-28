The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Musicians 'just pumped to be back' for more Border camp action

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated September 28 2022 - 8:48am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border Music Camp director Alastair McKean bringing the joy of music back with Finn Pidd, 15, Evan Sergi, 13, Lachlan Baitch, 12, Rosie Dore, 16, William O'Brien, 19, and Emelia Harding, 13. Picture by Ash Smith

They say you can learn "a year's worth of music in a week" at the Border Music Camp, and the students are certainly getting a lot packed in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.