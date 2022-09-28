They say you can learn "a year's worth of music in a week" at the Border Music Camp, and the students are certainly getting a lot packed in.
The 2022 Border Music Camp, which runs until Saturday night, has seen 140 musicians from across the country arrive for music making and workshops after two years off through the pandemic.
Albury camper William O'Brien, 19, has been playing the tuba for seven years, and has participated in the camp for three years.
"We have a mix of rehearsals and tutorials with some of the best music tutors," he said.
Fellow student Emelia Harding, 13, has played the flute since year 3.
"I picked the flute because it was a small instrument," she said.
Emelia said the Border Music Camp was "a really great experience" for people of all ages and musical abilities.
The concert band has been rehearsing a piece called A Quiet Moment by Philip Sparke.
Twenty-five per cent of music staff on the camp are former students.
Camp director Alastair McKean said he liked to see students mix with like-minded peers.
"People are just pumped to be back," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr McKean, who is from Wangaratta, participated in his first Border Music Camp in 1989 as a year 10 student.
"It was the only time I got together and played the viola with other people," the former Wangaratta High School student said.
He took over as director of the camp in 1997, and was delighted to see musicians attend and "find their people".
Mr McKean said it was the "collective energy" that made the experience special for staff and campers.
"It's a massive accelerator; they're just sponges, and they learn so much," he said.
"It's not weird to talk about trumpet mouthpieces at the lunchtime table."
More information for concerts on the Border Music Camp website.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.