New Border university students will be among those granted free campus accommodation through a $4 million scholarship program.
Charles Sturt University has offered 570 scholarships, valued at about $7000 each, to cover housing costs during students' first year studying at one of the six regional campuses, including Albury-Wodonga.
The funds will support students from regional, rural and remote areas and low socioeconomic status backgrounds or those who are the first in their family to attend university.
"For many prospective students, only their financial position prevents them from starting and completing university courses," Professor Leon said.
"Charles Sturt University is proud of its record of opening the doors to a university education for many Australians who would otherwise go without the courses and skills they seek."
