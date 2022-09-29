The benefits of skateboarding for good mental health are not lost on Al Taylor.
As someone living with depression and anxiety, Mr Taylor has found the sport is a perfect outlet to take his mind off everyday stresses.
The director of Wodonga indoor park Al's Skate Co recently launched a not for profit organisation, Drop In and Take Off, which aims to provide people the chance to develop a new skill while learning ways to positively manage their physical and mental health.
Drop In and Take Off was one of 70 organisations across Australia to receive a $10,000 Australia Post grant, which will fund an eight-week program aimed at helping disengaged children and young adults reconnect with the community.
"It's always been part of our business to try and run mental health programs to help build the skateboarding community and support underprivileged kids," Mr Taylor said.
"We've had families that skate here who might donate a term's fees to someone who otherwise maybe couldn't afford to come to lessons and when people are finished with old skateboards that have still got life, we donate them to someone who can't afford their own setup.
"In May, we decided to formalise it as a standalone, not for profit entity.
"The skateboarding is the hook to get them involved and interested, but we're getting the opportunity to share some information about mental health and get people out in the community engaging with other people in a like-minded environment."
Mr Taylor said skateboarding was a great option for people who didn't engage with formalised team sports.
"They're great environments and great for people's wellbeing, but not everyone gravitates to them," he said.
"Skateboarding and BMX are a different way for people to still be active and engaged in the community.
"By having a go at skateboarding, we're teaching confidence, perseverance and how to get back up when you fall. Skateboarding is almost the by-product."
Meanwhile, Jarvis Creek Landcare Group, near Tallangatta, received the same grant for its work to improve mental health and wellbeing.
The $10,000 will fund Muster Dogs for Better Mental Health, a mental health education project for farmers.
"The project works to build connection and resilience within the Jarvis Creek farming community through the established relationship between a farmer and their working dog," Jarvis Creek Landcare Group secretary Cate Kirk-Dufty said.
CareSouth at Deniliquin also got $10,000 for its Rainbow Room initiative, a support service for young LGBTQIA+ people in foster care and the wider community.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
