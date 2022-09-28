Albury to Melbourne train times on track, for now, after lengthy battle

Rail advocates have welcomed V/Line's latest statistics on the Albury to Melbourne train line after long running issues with the service.
Results for last month show 95.5 per cent of trains were punctual and all services ran.
The figures are a significant improvement on previous results this year, with July's punctuality at 89.8 per cent and 97.1 per cent of services running.
Services dropped to as low as 78 per cent punctuality in February when only 87.4 per cent of services operated.
John Dunstan of the Border Rail Action Group said he hoped the results continued.
He said track conditions had also improved, but steps were required to ensure the standard was maintained.
"With the improved track conditions, there really shouldn't be as many holdups on the track," he said.
"That's been one of the big issues.
"The new rolling stock, they shouldn't break down as much compared to the old rolling stock.
"All we can say is we just hope it continues.
"We welcome it.
"We have really high aspirations."
Depending on which service is taken between Albury and Melbourne - with a mixture of V/Line and XPT trains and coach services operating - it still takes between three hours and 19 minutes and four hours and 38 minutes if the journey is on time.
Mr Dunstan said most track works had finished in the past 12 months.
But there are ongoing concerns about which level of government will pay for the ongoing maintenance costs of the line.
"The track is still in quite good condition," Mr Dunstan said.
"The long term issue is that the federal and state government have to come up with an agreement over the long term contributions to keep the track up to the Victorian passenger rail standards, not the freight standards.
"We're talking several million dollars every year.
"They've been in negotiations about that for a number of years and as far as we know they haven't come to an agreement."
VLocity trains were introduced on the line in December after years of waiting for the new stock.
Coaches continue to replace train services despite the upgrades.
Albury's train services still rated below other long distance regional services to Warrnambool and Maryborough, but had better results than the Shepparton, Bairnsdale and Swan Hill and Echuca lines.
Mr Dunstan says there was no reason why there should be issues with the North East service.
"There shouldn't be any more serious issues," he said.
"Probably what we need from now on if the state government wants to improve services is ordering new trains so the number of services can be increased.
"When people know it's reliable and frequent, they'll start using it more and getting away from their cars."
