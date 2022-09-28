Lavington BP petrol station targeted by group of burglars

Police are appealing for information after a petrol station break-in at Lavington.
Multiple people targeted the BP on Urana Road about 1.30am on September 16.
The offenders had their faces covered and forced entry to the building.
It's unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
Albury investigators on Wednesday released details of the incident and grainy images taken by security cameras.
Officers urge anyone with information about those responsible to call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
