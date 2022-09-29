Baxter Macfarlane can feel something in the air.
The 20-year-old electrician has become a fixture in the Howlong side which rose from 10th to third in the Hume League this season.
Macfarlane and his colleagues fell in the first round of finals but he's seen enough to feel they can close the gap to Holbrook and Osborne.
"The side we've got right now is definitely a top-three side," Macfarlane said.
"I feel like we can still improve and we can catch up to the Holbrooks and Osbornes.
"That requires one or two talls in our forward line and another ruckman and I think we'll be able to push those sides all the way next year.
"The first time we played Holbrook, we only lost by three points, and towards the end of the year we were missing a few players and that's when you really notice it, how much our side has to be all together to be playing our best footy.
"I feel like there still is a bit of a gap but we're going to be able to close that pretty well this year."
It was a stunning season across the board for Howlong, who made finals in all 12 grades of football and netball.
"You think about last year and we were losing all the close games, whereas this year we're finally starting to win them," Macfarlane said.
"The feeling around the group and even around the town, all the people that come to our games, especially home games, you can just feel it in the air out there.
"The community bleeds red and black, they're always at the club, whether it's supporting the netball or the footy; everyone's there."
A broken finger ruled Macfarlane out of seven games in the middle of the season but he proved his worth to the side during the run home.
"It's pretty hard to come back, fitness-wise, and I definitely struggled but you pick it up the more games you play," he said.
"I love just going to training and the boys kept me going through it all.
"It's a nice tight group and it's not like I felt left out at all during any point. We've got a good connection."
That connection struck Macfarlane the first time he walked into Howlong.
"Originally I finished at Albury and didn't feel like I wanted to play there in the thirds," he recalled.
"I wanted to try something new and enjoy my footy with some mates who were going to play in the under-17s with me.
"But I got to training, there were five people there and my two mates said they were working on Saturday, so I sort of got stitched up.
"I trained with the seniors and ended up playing seniors for the rest of the year.
"I loved how accepting everyone was when I was playing seniors.
"I was only 16 at the time and the support I got, on and off the field, made me feel at home."
