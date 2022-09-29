Availabilty for COVID tests and vaccinations will be reduced at the Ovens Murray Public Health Unit hub in Wodonga.
From October 3, access to COVID testing will be available Monday to Wednesday, vaccinations on Thursday and Friday, and free RATs every weekday.
However, people have been warned not to become complacent.
Albury Wodonga Health's Ovens Murray Public Health Unit operational director Jody Bellette said the changes to services were in line with community demand.
"As fewer people are utilising our services, in line with reduced COVID-19 restrictions, it makes good sense for us to adjust our operations accordingly," she said.
"There has been a steady decrease in the number of people requesting PCR or RA Tests, as well as those seeking vaccinations, with the Ovens Murray Public Health Unit catchment having very high vaccination rates.
"However, we encourage people to be vigilant as the COVID-19 virus remains in our community.
"It is also a good time to remind people who are eligible to come forward for their Japanese encephalitis vaccination, particularly as the weather begins to warm up and mosquitoes become more active."
Ms Bellette said the unit would continue to provide outreach services, offering flu, COVID-19 and Japanese encephalitis virus vaccinations, as well as free N95 face masks and RATs.
"The arrangements we are announcing today will be in place until December 31 and are an important service for residents of our catchment," she said.
