The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Wodonga Health flags changes to COVID tests and vaccinations

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated September 29 2022 - 12:01am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jody Bellette says it "makes good sense for us to adjust our operations". Picture by James Wiltshire

Availabilty for COVID tests and vaccinations will be reduced at the Ovens Murray Public Health Unit hub in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.