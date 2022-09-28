Asthma and hay fever patients have been urged not to delay seeking treatment as the thunderstorm asthma season draws near.
Albury Wodonga Health's Ovens Murray Public Health Unit operational director Jody Bellette said people should have an action plan such as calling Triple-0, if suffering an asthma attack.
"Our message is two-fold - be prepared if you know you are at risk and know what you can do to protect yourself and those in your care when a thunderstorm asthma event is forecast," she said.
People are encouraged to download the VicEmergency app and set up a watch zone, or go on to the VicEmergency website regularly to check risks.
The app provides a three-day forecast of thunderstorm asthma events and will be operational between October 1 and December 31.
Ms Bellette said high grass pollen counts are expected in the coming months due to the recent rainfall.
"Thunderstorm asthma is thought to be triggered by a unique combination of high amounts of grass pollen in the air and a certain type of thunderstorm, particularly during the grass pollen season between October and December," she said.
"In our region, there are a number of farming crops and high pollen count grasses and flowers, meaning the risk across the catchment of a thunderstorm asthma event is high."
Patients are encouraged to talk to their GP about making or updating an asthma action plan.
"We also encourage people to carry their asthma reliever medication and know the signs of an asthma attack," Ms Bellette said.
"When a storm is approaching, go inside and ensure doors and windows are closed and seek medical assistance when needed."
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
