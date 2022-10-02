Victorian Seniors Festival: Takin' it easy such fun! Advertising Feature

Honey B and the Stingers will wind up the Celebration Day entertainment program. Picture supplied

The Victorian Seniors Festival marks its 40th year with an exciting line-up of entertainment, outings, come-and-try sessions and downright great fun throughout October.

As usual, there's something for everyone and plenty of reasons to get out and about with friends.

The fun kicks of with Celebration Day at Fed Square on Sunday, October 2.

The main stage will be absolutely pumping from noon to 7.15pm, with a feast of entertainment from noon, including the Silver Grove Big Band, Makepisi Acapella Choir, Dave Arden Band, Sally Ford & The Idiomatics, Spectrum, and Honey B and the Stingers.

The River Terrace program of non-stop music, dance and movement includes Zumba, world circle dancing, Bollywood dance, tai chi and more.

Meanwhile, The Edge will host performances by choirs and ukulele groups - even karaoke singers.

Keep an eye out for roving performers The GramOPhonie Brothers and the Anti-Gravity Circus Duo.

It promises to be a great day out for all ages.



For the next week (until October 7), seniors can drop into the Nurse Next Door Home Care Festival Hub at The Edge. It's a great place to take a break, enjoy a free tea or coffee and catch a hub concert, find out about seniors' organisations or get into some Zumba.

Entertainers include Tania Kernaghan, the Aeolian Players, Tatu and the Melbourne Red Shield Band.

Nurse Next Door Home Care Services will present daily Power of Happier Ageing sessions to help enhance wellbeing, and answer questions about ageing in your own home.

The Hub will open 10am-4pm October 3-7, and also 5.30-7.30pm October 6. The evening event, Who Do We Think We Are? features members of U3A Melbourne City sharing their stories in a celebration of diversity. Bookings are required - trybooking.com/CAEZX

Get your program



Free and low-cost events are planned across the state.



So you don't miss a thing, make sure to pick up your free official festival program from Coles stores or your local council or library.

You can also check out what's on offer at seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/festival

While you're there, take a look at the Victorian Seniors Festival Online with radio plays, interviews and music.

Margret RoadKnight celebrates the music of Malvina Reynolds and Barbara Dane, while Os Debutantes comprises Brazilian and Argentinian musicians Mario Broder and Abe Dunovits.