Stay safe from mozzies

CONTINUOUS: Female mosquitoes lay eggs in containers that hold water, where the eggs hatch within a few days to months. You can interrupt this life cycle by removing any such items from your garden. Photo: Shutterstock

When a mosquito feeds on blood, it also swallows any viruses or parasites living in the blood. These viruses and parasites can be transferred to the next person the mosquito bites through its saliva.



Any disease that is spread in this way from mosquito to human (or animal) is known as a 'mosquito-borne disease'.



These can cause immense suffering for humans. Mosquito-borne diseases include malaria, dengue, West Nile virus, yellow fever and Zika and now Japanese Encephalitis Virus or JEV.

Experts believe excessive rainfall, flooding and climate change have exacerbated the spread of the potentially deadly JEV.

University of Queensland virologist Jody Peters told ABC News that the way the virus is spreading is surprising. "It breeds up very, very rapidly during flooding events."

So what can you do to control mosquitoes around your property and to protect your family from mosquito bites?

Remove standing water in your yard

Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, or throw out any items that hold water like gutters, tyres, buckets, planters, toys, or trash containers. Mosquitoes lay eggs near water.

Tightly cover water storage containers (buckets, water tanks) so that mosquitoes cannot get inside to lay eggs.

Change water in outdoor pet dishes daily; and change water in bird baths several times a week.

If you have a septic tank, repair cracks or gaps. Cover open vent or plumbing pipes with very fine wire mesh.



Move pot plants indoors



Pot plants also tend to fill up with excess water, which is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Keep them indoors during the muggy summer months.

Install insect-repelling lights



You can install sodium lamps, yellow bug lights or LED lights in your backyard to deter those irritating mozzies. All-in-one outdoor lighting and mosquito repellent fixtures can be purchased at homegoods stores.

Install a French drain



A common solution for eliminating standing water around your home is with drainage solutions like a French drain.



This is a slightly sloped trench filled with gravel surrounding a perforated pipe found at hardware stores.



It provides an easy channel for water to flow through, collecting water over the entire length of the drain instead of one particular spot and then it redirects the water away from your home.

Hire a professional



A professional pest controller can spray your yard with an organic treatment. Non-toxic bug control solutions can work wonders and will kill off fleas, ticks and other insects too, while not harming the family pet. Discuss the products you prefer, and their effectiveness too. Be guided by their advice.



Minister for Health and Aged Care, Greg Hunt said the government and agencies are working together planning the next steps in the fight against the spread of JEV.

"Prevention is always better than a cure and there are simple steps we can all take to avoid our exposure to infected mosquitos," Minister Hunt said.