Brodie A'Vard has re-signed with Wodonga Saints and will take up an assistant coaching role in 2023.
The former Wodonga Raiders ruckman played seven games for the Saints this season and is now set to work more closely with senior coach Zack Pleming at the Tallangatta & District League club.
"It's massive," Pleming said.
"It's not every year we have high-profile players stick around for more than one year but he's been the perfect clubman for us and that's what we're about.
"Brodie's had a huge impact, not only on the field but off the field.
"He's always providing feedback to the younger players on and off the field and he sticks around after awards.
"Especially for a young group, they look towards those sort of guys.
"He'll be a big help to me especially with his background in footy.
"It's always handy to bounce ideas off someone like that but not only that, with the way we want to play our footy moving forward."
The Saints won two games in 2022 and Pleming is confident they will make further inroads next season.
"Our depth got tested throughout the year but having the core group stick around as well as big 'Brodes' signing on again, we're building nicely into the next couple of years," he said.
"We're trying to add a couple of A-graders to what is already an exciting list and I think we'll be thereabouts.
"You show potential recruits your home base and they go 'wow, this is exciting.'
"They see the blokes already committed and they know we're going somewhere."
