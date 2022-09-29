Living lightly can often be associated with being "scarce" or "in poverty", but three sustainable fashion gurus and businesspeople aim to prove that wrong in a panel discussion at Wodonga's Hyphen Library Gallery tonight.
The event will feature topics like how to rethink your shopping habits, what to look for when choosing garments, and ways to repair and repurpose clothing items to reduce waste.
Panel facilitator Katrina Naish has been educating children and adults about how they can do more to "make the wardrobe you have work for you".
Guest speaker and FC Circular founder Nick Fitzsimons has a business that helps people recycle beyond the three-bin waste system.
"Often people view living lighter as scarce, it's poverty, it's not having much," he said.
"It's more the fact that you don't have as much because you choose to, voluntarily."
Personal stylist and small business owner Becky Fulton operates Oh My Style in Albury, and hopes to help people refine the amount of clothing they purchase.
"Generally people will only wear 20 per cent of their wardrobe about 80 per cent of the time, so there's a lot of stuff sitting in there that doesn't get used," she said.
She said fashion was the "second largest polluter" behind the oil industry.
Creative consultant at The Cats Pyjamas, Kurt Saggers, previously used reclaimed materials to make beanbags because he could not afford to shop at Spotlight.
"Even though my business is now running really well, I still go to op shops because of the community," he said.
