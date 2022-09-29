Tyler Norton was quick to thank the Murray Bushrangers after going up to collect his Ovens and Murray premiership medal.
Norton played in 11 of the Bushies' 14 NAB League games before returning to line up for the Magpies in their two victories over Yarrawonga in the finals series.
The 19-year-old had 11 disposals and kicked a goal in the grand final at Lavington Sports Ground.
"It's unbelievable, nothing like I've ever felt before," Norton said.
"This year's been great; I've been playing everywhere!
"I played a couple of games with Wang later on in the year, fitting in after Bushies.
"I love my club footy, I've been brought through Wang since I was a little kid so this means a lot to me."
Norton was a top-age player with the Bushrangers, who finished ninth with a 6-7 record before exiting finals at the first hurdle.
"That's been massive for me," Norton said.
"I wouldn't be playing senior footy right now, at the level I've been playing, if it wasn't for the Bushies.
"They've increased my level of performance massively and I can't thank them enough.
"When I had my chance, I came back and played for Wang and did the best I could.
"When Bushies was done, I couldn't have been any happier to pop back into Wang's side and play in finals.
"Wang's been my home club since I was a little kid so it means a lot to me and my whole family. I couldn't be happier.
"The whole team played so well and I just wanted to get around the boys."
