The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta's Ellyn O'Brien becomes first female president to oversee flag triumph in league history

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 29 2022 - 5:02am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellyn O'Brien is the first female president in Ovens and Murray history. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta president Ellyn O'Brien has lauded the impact of coach Ben Reid after he delivered the club a flag for the first time since 2017 on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.