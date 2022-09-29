Wangaratta president Ellyn O'Brien has lauded the impact of coach Ben Reid after he delivered the club a flag for the first time since 2017 on the weekend.
The Pies have been the powerhouse of the competition since but after losing back-to-back grand finals in 2018-19 and two years of COVID - only had one flag to show for their dominance - until now.
O'Brien said Reid had been instrumental in the club's success after replacing Dean Stone at the helm.
"Ben is fabulous both on and off the field," O'Brien said.
"He is such an energetic character and brings an amazing amount of energy to everyone involved with the club.
"Ben has a wealth of experience and football knowledge and loves nothing more than sharing it all with the younger players, especially the kids coming through the junior ranks.
"We feel fortunate to have Ben as coach and he is such a tremendous asset to have.
"Despite his profile, Ben is willing to help out anyone, is a great person and you can see how much satisfaction he gets from helping out with the kids especially."
The trailblazing O'Brien is the league's first female president after initially being elected to the position as co-president alongside Col McClounan in November 2020.
After sharing the role last year, O'Brien was president outright this season and now has the honour of becoming the first female president to be at the helm of the premier club in the competition.
"It was pretty exciting to be honest as well as a little overwhelming and I don't think it has still quite sunk in yet," O'Brien said.
"Hopefully it inspires other females to take up more prominent positions at football clubs, especially locally.
"It is a growing trend in the AFL with originally Peggy O'Neal (Richmond) and now Sonja Hood (North Melbourne) and Kate Roffey (Melbourne) all female presidents.
"My attitude is it doesn't matter if the president is male or female - if you can do the job, you do it.
"It is a challenging role and it can be tiring but I probably bring that on myself because I try to do too much.
"But I'm fortunate to have a lot of support with a fantastic board around the club and a supportive family at home which makes a huge difference."
So what did the first flag winning female president in the competition do to celebrate the momentous occasion?
"I just dished up the players some pizza and poured some beers - that was about it really," she said.
"We had a bit of a function at the clubrooms and got to share the moment with the players, families, supporters, club members and sponsors which was fabulous."
Originally from Corryong, O'Brien relocated to Wangaratta when she was five.
ALSO IN SPORT:
She linked up with the Magpies in 2018 when one of her children started playing junior football at the club.
O'Brien said the club had already laid the foundations for next year's flag assault.
"We are planning to make a fifth straight grand final - for sure," she said.
"We have already re-signed a lot of our key players for 2023 including Callum Moore and Joe Richards.
"As a club you want sustained success and we have laid the foundations for that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.