The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Gardensque Festival at Albury Botanic Gardens postponed to January 2023

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated September 29 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aadi Dhingra, 5, Reyan Dhingra, 4, and Samaira Chhabra, 5, from Albury, at the inaugural Gardenesque in 2019. This year's festival will be postponed to January 2023. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wet weather has forced next month's Gardenesque festival in Albury to be postponed to January 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.