Wet weather has forced next month's Gardenesque festival in Albury to be postponed to January 2023.
Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich announced the news on Thursday, adding the council would be "working to ensure our Botanic Gardens are presented as beautifully as possible" for visitors.
"Due to recent weather conditions including heavy rain, our beautiful Botanic Gardens are not fit to host the foot traffic, vehicles and infrastructure that are associated with such a large scale event," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We have secured much-anticipated headline act Costa Georgiadis for the new date, and will be working with all our wonderful vendors to make this event just as special."
Mr Zaknich said after two years off due to the pandemic, the council was looking forward to "a truly amazing Gardenesque next year".
Ticket holders can expect an email to extend their ticket to a new date or receive a refund.
The festival will be held on January 28-29, 2023.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.