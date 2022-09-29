THE soggy condition of Albury's Botanic Gardens has prompted the postponement of the city's Gardenesque festival until January.
However, the wet weather has not restricted camping or parking at the Deniliquin Ute Muster which returns on Friday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.
Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich said yesterday that Gardenesque would be held on January 28-29 instead of next weekend, October 8-9.
"Due to recent weather conditions including heavy rain, our beautiful Botanic Gardens are not fit to host the foot traffic, vehicles and infrastructure that are associated with such a large scale event," Mr Zaknich said.
Gardenesque made its debut in spring 2019 but is yet to return because of COVID cancellations.
Mayor Kylie King said it was really unfortunate that the event was being pushed back.
"It's so disappointing, not only for the Albury City events team and suppliers, but for locals looking forward to it," Cr King said.
Ticketholders will be offered a refund or the opportunity to transfer their admission to the new date.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, Ute Muster general manager Vicky Lowry said the recent rain would not impair patrons at her event on the north-east side of Deniliquin.
"Our site is green and lush with grass - it's not an issue with wet mud, not at all," Ms Lowry said.
"We've been fortunate here, we've copped the tail end of it, even on Tuesday when there was rain and hail in Deniliquin we missed out.
"There is no threat of flooding, but this weekend we'll be flooded with utes which is amazing."
Ms Lowry expects a crowd of 20,000 with plenty of general admission tickets, which include free camping, still available.
Campers began putting up tents yesterday with performers on Friday and Saturday with US singer Brad Paisley joined by Jessica Mauboy and John Williamson.
Children's television characters Bluey and Bingo are also a drawcard.
Edward River mayor Peta Betts is thrilled by the comeback of the ute muster and the opening of the rebuilt Conargo Pub on Sunday after it was gutted by fire in 2014.
"It's just absolutely buzzing," Cr Betts said of the mood in the area.
"Everyone is so excited for the ute muster being back and it's turned out we're going to have beautiful weather and to have the Conargo Pub re-opening too is just terrific.
"I grew up in that pub as a kid, so it was devastating to see it burn down, but to have it rise again is amazing."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.