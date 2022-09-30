The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Six things to do this weekend on the Border and North East, October 1-2

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated September 30 2022 - 1:01am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds are expected to gather once again to celebrate this year's Deni Ute Muster.

Ute beauty

Deni Ute Muster, Conargo Road, Deniliquin, Saturday, October 1, 8am to 11.30pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.