Six things to do this weekend on the Border and North East, October 1-2

Deni Ute Muster, Conargo Road, Deniliquin, Saturday, October 1, 8am to 11.30pm
About 20,000 people in total are expected to attend the two-day festival, which begins on Friday, September 30. Started in 1999 to attract visitors to Deniliquin, the muster will be ablaze with utes, blue singlets and plenty of post-pandemic enthusiasm. Saturday's musical line-up includes Jessica Mauboy, Sara Storer, Shannon Noll and Brad Paisley while appearances by television characters Bluey and Bingo will appeal particularly to younger visitors. Organisers say general admission tickets are still available.
Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole, Commercial Club Albury, Sunday, October 2, 2pm
The Great Country Songbook Volume 3 is about two best friends getting together again to record some of their favourite classic country songs. Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole will perform in Albury as part of their national tour after releasing a new album. Over a period of 20 years Harvey and Cole have toured Australia together dozens of times. Fans received a taste of things to come when the pair recently hosted the 50th Golden Guitar Awards.
Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday, October 1, 10am to 1pm
The community-run initiative this month will focus on furniture/woodwork, tool sharpening, clothing/textiles, battery operated devices help and costume jewellery. The volunteers are not able to repair electrical appliances. Come and see how your items (a limit of three per person) can be fixed and saved from landfill. A complimentary cuppa and cake is included. More details at ecoportal.net.au.
IN OTHER NEWS:
High tea, Jindera Pioneer Museum, Sunday, October 2, 2pm to 5pm
Hot and cold delicacies will be served in the museum gardens, with reminders of yesteryear able to be explored during the event. The catering crew will be dressed in theme and attendees are welcome to wear their historic finery too. Tickets through trybooking.
Collection by Co:Lab, Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery, Saturday, October 1, 6.30pm
The Border's emerging theatre makers present a site-specific, devised work in response to the exhibition What I Wish I'd Told You. Audience members are led through the space to see performances touching on human experience and connection. Tickets via the HotHouse Theatre website.
On The Border Community Market, Junction Square, Wodonga, Sunday, October 2, 9am to 1pm
A monthly event during the warmer seasons, the market returns after winter aiming to support small businesses offering boutique handmade, home made, sourced or anything in between. Don't forget to allow for the start of daylight saving.
