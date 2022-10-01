The enthusiasm shown by young people in the beef industry points to an exciting future, according to the organiser of a national cattle event in Wodonga.
A total of 103 participants aged eight to 25 years will join the 2022 Angus Youth National Roundup at Wodonga Turf Club and Showgrounds from Thursday to Saturday, October 6-9.
Youngsters from Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and Queensland will take part along with competitors from Wodonga, Tallangatta, Holbrook, Tumbarumba and Rosewood.
Coordinator Toni Nugent said the Angus Australia event, returning for the first time since the pandemic, aimed to educate the young people on all aspects of the Australian beef industry.
"The whole supply chain, really, we're covering off on," she said.
"So we're talking about production, the importance of nutrition in that process, about breeding and genetics and then right through to presentations ... around where does your meat come from and what does that processing line look like?"
Participants will prepare their animals, which are provided if they don't have their own, for the competitive element.
"The cattle will be shown and judged but then the kids themselves will be judged on their parading skills and ability to be in the ring and really show off their animal," Ms Nugent said.
Janet Cantwell, 25, of Mulloon, will be contesting her third roundup, and her last, owing to her age.
"It's something that everyone should do at least once," she said.
"You always learn something, they're great for networking, like, a lot of the friends I have now I've actually met at youth shows."
A Hereford breeder, Miss Cantwell manages her family's stud and is currently studying a Master of Agricultural Business Management through Charles Sturt University.
She "caught the show bug" after initially becoming involved with cattle through school when she was 17 and now finds herself able to be something of a mentor.
"Seeing the little kids and what they enjoy and helping them out and getting their love for cows going," she said.
"Youth in ag, super important, that's where it starts.
"So if I can help one kid love ag or love cows, that's pretty rewarding."
Every junior show wants the kids to have a good time- Janet Cantwell
Ms Nugent said many of the children were novices with little experience now, but they would learn from the roundup.
"If you think a couple of years in the future, we've got these kids starting eight, nine, 10 years now, with their interest in the industry," she said.
"The level of enthusiasm is quite high amongst the kids out there, so if we can engage them and keep them engaged moving forward, then I reckon it's going to be a great time ahead for the Australian beef industry."
Miss Cantwell praised all junior committees, saying they had done "a fantastic job" of getting their events up and running again after COVID.
"Each junior show has a different focus, but they have the same theme," she said.
"Every junior show wants the kids to have a good time."
