Dartmouth Dam spill another reminder we let too much water go to waste

Much excitement surrounded the spilling of the mighty Dartmouth Dam.
Dartmouth is the largest storage in Victoria and its water is shared in an agreement with Victoria, NSW and South Australia. Flows from Dartmouth can generate up to 180KW of power, and a downstream pondage can generate a further 12.5 MW.
There have been reports that up to 1000 visitors were on hand to see the spill. Wonderful for the local CFA, who provided refreshments to all and sundry. Also, the spill was aided by the closing of valves that lower water level. The amount of water going over the spillway was not immense, about 4500 megalitres a day. This water travels down the Mitta Mitta to Hume Dam, that is releasing 46,000 megs a day. To put this in perspective, Melbourne consumes about 1000 megs a day.
An indication of the flood situation on the Murray is inflows of 7000 megs from the Kiewa, and 16,000 from the Ovens River. To these, add 19,500 megs from the Goulburn system.
It is one heck of a lot of water and we have absolutely no where to store it. About 45,000 megs is flooding from the Murray to the Great Southern Ocean every day.
And as sure as God made little apples within the next 10-year cycle farmers will be pleading for irrigation water. And pleas to build more dams falls on deaf ears...
The F-word is appearing with regularity in rural publications, as scribes are unaware of a double meaning.
Fat leads the way, with fattening and fattened. Consumers do not want fat and processors do not want reams of fat.
In past decades, there was nothing better than a piece of rump with an obligatory border of fat. There was nothing better than a lamb loin chop with a fatty tail. Serve that up now to the younger generation and you'll soon be told "no way". Processing cattle need a level of fat cover to protect the meat in chillers. Also, fat adds flavour. Now, the game is marbling that is the visible unsaturated (healthy) intramuscular fat that accumulates within the muscle and between the muscle fibre bundles.
Presentation of red meat in marketing and promotional material has always shown lean cuts, trimmed of all visible fat and in small portion sizes.
Recipe criteria from the Heart Foundation have provided guidance in recipe development to control the fat and sodium content of additional ingredients.
Our rural writers need to take stock. A covering of fat is needed to protect the high-value primal cuts from rapid chilling, which can cause toughening, and to enhance eating quality and appearance.
