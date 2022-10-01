Dartmouth Dam spill another reminder we let too much water go to waste

In past decades, there was nothing better than a piece of rump with an obligatory border of fat. There was nothing better than a lamb loin chop with a fatty tail. Serve that up now to the younger generation and you'll soon be told "no way". Processing cattle need a level of fat cover to protect the meat in chillers. Also, fat adds flavour. Now, the game is marbling that is the visible unsaturated (healthy) intramuscular fat that accumulates within the muscle and between the muscle fibre bundles.

