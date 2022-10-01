Signs are pointing to some big rains

The heat has been on in earnest in the northern Kimberley region of Western Australia since the second week of September.
Maximum temperatures have been reaching nearly 43 degrees, which is unheard of in September.
Wyndham has recorded 12 successive days of more than 40 degrees, making this September the hottest on record going to as far back as 1898.
The temperature reached 42.7 at Derby and 42.6 at Fitzroy Crossing on Thursday, September 22 - the hottest for September since 1989 and 2003 respectively.
At Daly Waters, the temperature reached 40.5 on September 17 and the mean maximum temperature to September 24 at 36.9 at Daly Waters will come close to being the hottest September since 1889.
This will indeed impact upon our regions by providing well above rainfalls for the rest of this year and well into 2023.
The wettest month being November, particularly with flood with maximum temperatures being well below normal.
Further heavy rain fell to last Thursday morning in our region.
A noteworthy feature has been the well below normal maximum temperatures for most of August and September over the whole of Victoria, except East Gippsland, NSW and the southern half of Queensland.
Many Victorian places have been facing the coldest September since 1992, while Coonabarabran may have had its coldest September since 1984.
Another rain event is coming very soon, this time the heaviest rains appear to be in Victoria.
Albury has recorded 140mm in September, and on top of 110mm this makes it the sixth time that both August and September have had more than 100mm in the same year going back 160 years.
The other five cases were in 1897, 1917, 1920, 1992 and 2005.
All except 1897 led to much above average rainfalls in our region from August through to January, with the summer tending to be warmer than normal.
The 1897 case was very dry and hot from November to March the following year, except for heavy rain about February 13, 1898 when a ex-tropical cyclone passed nearby.
Cape Otway had a very isolated heavy fall of 43.8mm to September 27.
This was the wettest September day at Cape Otway since 48.3mm in 1934, and the third-wettest September day behind 44.2mm in 1917.
This could well be a forerunner to some major flooding, mainly in southern Victoria, during the third week of November, and again end of November or early December.
