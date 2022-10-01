The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Signs are pointing to some big rains

By Peter Nelson
October 1 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patterns suggest that we could be in for some heavy rainfall and some flooding in the latter part of November. Picture by Shutterstock

The heat has been on in earnest in the northern Kimberley region of Western Australia since the second week of September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.