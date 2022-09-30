The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Albury soldiers who didn't have any guns

By Bruce Pennay, Albury & District Historical Society
September 30 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the 4th Employment Company men, pictured transferring airplane fuel tanks at the Albury Railway Yards in 1944. Picture supplied

In 1942, the residents of Albury were asked to welcome soldiers in a newly formed 4th Employment Company (Aliens), which was stationed locally to tranship munitions and military equipment at the increasingly busy and strategically sensitive break-of-gauge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.