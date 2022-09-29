Wodonga Raiders have enticed midfielder Hayden Clarke back to Birallee Park.
Clarke returns to the club after a stint with Glenroy in the Essendon District Football League.
The former Murray Bushranger will help fill the gaping hole left in the Raiders' midfield after the recent departure of Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin to Mitta United.
Raiders coach Marc Almond said he was thrilled to land Clarke's signature.
"Personally I rate Hayden highly and he ended up playing a few matches for us this year when available," Almond said.
"He is now at the stage of his career where he will come into the side and have a significant impact.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see him become one of the better midfielders running around in the competition.
"Hayden is still only young and still needs to work on a few aspects of his game.
"But he is a powerful midfielder, strongly built and gets from inside to outside really well.
"Hayden also has the ability to hit the scoreboard and he plays both sides of the ball - so he is exactly what you want as a midfielder."
Almond said Clarke was arguably coming off his best season in senior football.
"Glenroy were similar to Raiders and didn't have a lot of wins this year," he said.
"But by all reports, he was one of the standout players in the competition.
"It was the same when he played for us this year, he was in our best handful of players and played really well."
Almond conceded it was a massive blow to lose Hodgkin to Mitta United but had the utmost respect for the outgoing Morris medalllist.
"To his credit he told me he was joining Mitta half-way through the season which I appreciated," he said.
"Being a former coach, Jarrod understands how beneficial it is to find out as soon as possible when players are leaving.
"So I take my hat off to him and to his credit, had another outstanding season for the club.
"Jarrod had a few injuries but outside the four or five games he missed, he was still an elite player and was a pleasure to coach.
"As a club we wish Jarrod the best of luck in the next chapter of what has been an outstanding career in the O&M."
Meanwhile speculation is rife that dominant big man Isaac Muller has met with Albury officials and could be lured to the sportsground next year.
Muller is yet to re-sign at Birallee Park as he weighs up his playing future.
The man mountain enjoyed a breakout season and is a raging favourite to claim Wodonga Raiders' best and fairest this weekend.
