The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Midfielder Hayden Clarke return to Wodonga Raiders after stint in EDFL

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:18am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Clarke has returned to Birallee Park after a stint with Glenroy in the Essendon and District Football League. The solidly built midfielder is expected to help fill the gaping hole left by the departure of Jarrod Hodgkin.

Wodonga Raiders have enticed midfielder Hayden Clarke back to Birallee Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.