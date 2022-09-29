The Border Mail
Riverina Highway section near Lake Hume Village reduced to 40km/h limit

By Local News
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:01am, first published 5:30am
The Riverina Highway section will be reduced to 40km/h from Thursday.

A Riverina Highway section east of Albury now has a 40km/h speed limit owing to a damaged road surface.

