A Riverina Highway section east of Albury now has a 40km/h speed limit owing to a damaged road surface.
Transport for NSW said Thursday's changed conditions, about 500 metres north of Lake Hume Village, would remain in place at all times until repairs were completed.
"A patching program to repair the road surface will be carried out as soon as practicable, weather permitting," the authority said.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
The 80 km/h speed limit will be reinstated after the repairs, which are expected to take about three weeks if conditions permit.
Transport for NSW said it would monitor the situation and thanked motorists for their patience.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.