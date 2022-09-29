Horrific head-on truck crash at Corowa claims driver's life

A man has been killed in an horrific crash involving two trucks at Corowa.
Emergency services were called to Spring Drive, near the intersection of Croppers Road, about 12.15pm on Thursday.
A delivery truck driver crashed head-on into an oncoming heavy vehicle.
The delivery driver was ejected from his truck and died at the scene.
The driver of the larger vehicle, which tipped over and came to a rest in a paddock, was hospitalised.
Police said the man was not seriously injured.
Acting Inspector Jason Irving said early indications were the smaller vehicle had been on the wrong side of the road.
The crash occurred on a bend in the road.
"The light goods truck appears to have drifted onto the incorrect side of the road, which has caused the impact," he said.
"Sadly the driver of that vehicle was killed instantly.
"The driver of the heavy vehicle was extracted from his vehicle and was taken to Corowa Hospital, where he is currently undergoing blood and urine tests and some further medical attention.
"He doesn't appear to have any injuries at this stage.
"The matter is now under investigation."
Forensic police attended the site to examine the scene.
Heavy haulage has been required at the site.
"It's extremely sad," Acting Inspector Irving said.
"It's also sad for the emergency services.
"I know some of the Fire and Rescue people know the driver of the heavy vehicle.
"He's from the local area."
The late man, who also lived in the wider Albury-Wodonga region, had not been formally identified on Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred as NSW officers prepared for the statewide Operation Labour Day and as police targeted driver safety at the Deniliquin Ute Muster.
Inspector Scott Trewhella said officers wanted to ensure those attending the event arrived and returned safely.
"We'll be targeting everything from speed to impaired driving," he said.
"We want people to get where they're going safely and if they're going to have a drink, we want them to take the time to recover if they're driving."
A large number of police were also working to ensure patron safety and order.
Double demerit points will be enforced from Friday morning until Monday night.
