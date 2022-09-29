The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Horrific head-on truck crash at Corowa claims driver's life

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:30am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene of Thursday's horror incident. Pictures by Blair Thomson

A man has been killed in an horrific crash involving two trucks at Corowa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.