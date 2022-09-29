Craig Millar is stepping down as general manager of the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League.
Millar replaced Sean Barrett in the role last March and helped lead the competition through a 2021 season which was eventually cut short by COVID.
One of his final acts was to oversee the league's first grand final for three years, with seven premiers crowned in front of almost 9000 spectators at Lavington Sports Ground.
"It was a difficult decision," Millar said.
"I sat on it for a fair while before I made my final decision.
"Most people make (these) decisions because they might not feel valued, they lose sight of where they're going, they have a difference of opinion, they're unmotivated or they feel like they've achieved everything and they're looking for the next challenge - but that's not me.
"I've loved my time working with the Ovens and Murray, it's a great organisation to work for and with the board and our member clubs.
"But there's some other interests I have in the education sector, in teaching, and also in some other fields around leadership and management and I want to pursue some of those interests.
"The difficulty is you can't do that while you're working full-time in the Ovens and Murray."
League chairman David Sinclair admitted Millar's resignation had come as a surprise.
"We're incredibly disappointed to lose him," Sinclair said.
"Craig is such an impressive operator, he's the sort of guy who was never going to be there for any longer than three or four years before he moved on to the next part of his journey but I really didn't see it coming this soon.
"It's been a tough season coming out of COVID and that probably hasn't helped.
"He's decided his time's up at the O and M and he moves on to the next thing and he certainly goes with our best wishes.
"He's left us in a pretty good place so hopefully we can build on the great work he's done over the last 18 months."
Millar will leave his role at the end of October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.