Craig Millar stepping down as Ovens and Murray general manager

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:37am, first published 8:00am
Craig Millar will leave the Ovens and Murray next month. Picture by James Wiltshire

Craig Millar is stepping down as general manager of the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League.

