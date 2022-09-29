Ebony Hoskin has described the surreal moment her dream of becoming a state cricketer became reality.
The 19-year-old, having relocated from Howlong to Sydney, had been training with NSW three times a week since June ahead of the 2022/23 season starting last week.
And with a double-header against Queensland fast approaching, head coach Gavan Twining had a word in Hoskin's ear.
"I didn't know I was making my debut until two days before," Hoskin explained.
"There were a few injuries within the team but I wasn't really sure, and neither were the other girls, on how those injuries were going, if they were just little niggles or not.
"On Wednesday, Gav gave me a call and said I could be a close option for debuting so that was pretty cool.
"He said to ring family and keep them on standby just in case I was to debut so they could come up and see me get my cap presented to me.
"I recently got a job at Asics and I was about to start work so all day, when I was working, I was thinking about it. The day dragged on a lot because I was so excited.
"I couldn't tell anyone other than my family but I was so excited to tell Dad.
"I think we both had very teary eyes during that phone call. He was very excited and it was definitely something both of us didn't expect to come so soon.
"He said it was a credit to my hard work and dedication over the last few months, to get to where I am today.
"Both him and Mum are super proud and I was very honoured to get that opportunity."
Twining made the news official on Thursday and Hoskin's new team-mates, including international stars Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner, were quick to get around her.
"I was very excited as well as a little bit nervous," Hoskin admitted.
"It was just great the way they encouraged me and welcomed me into the team.
"I was speechless when I got presented with my cap. I didn't know whether to cry or be happy, I had really mixed emotions at the time.
"It was very surreal and even now, looking back on it, I'm super happy and grateful for that opportunity but I can't even explain the way that I was feeling at the time.
"I got presented with my cap by Sammy-Jo (Johnson) and as soon as she started talking, I started tearing up, looking over at Dad tearing up as well.
"It just goes to show that anyone, if you put in the hard work, it can have rewards."
But simply playing in the game was only the start of Hoskin's story.
Brought on to bowl with Queensland's openers looking settled, her very first delivery was edged by Georgia Redmayne and brilliantly taken down the leg side by Healy.
"Alyssa Healy told me I was on to bowl and to warm up so the whole over before that I was getting a little bit nervous," Hoskin said.
"I had butterflies in my stomach and you could probably tell that by the first ball I bowled. It was very wide, down the leg side and I was just thinking in my head, 'this is going to get punished.'
"Luckily, Redmayne snicked it and I had an international keeper behind the stumps who was able to capitalise!
"I was in shock at the time. If you look back on the video, I stopped for a minute and didn't really appeal until 'Midge' threw the ball in the air and that's when I realised it was actually caught.
"That whole moment is still running over in my head, looking around at the umpire, him putting his finger and then turning around and all the girls around me.
"That moment lives rent-free in my head."
Hoskin finished the match with figures of 3/39.
"I don't think I've ever bowled as well as I did on Friday," she smiled.
"It reassured me that what I've been doing over the the pre-season has paid off and I'm glad I was able to do it on a day that counted."
