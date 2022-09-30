The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Sarah Moore reflects on her two Ovens and Murray A-grade netball premierships

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 30 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Moore celebrated Yarrawonga's A-grade premiership, the second of her career, with husband Mitch and son Billy on Sunday afternoon, nine years after playing in the Lavington side which defeated the Pigeons to win the flag.

The history books will show Sarah Moore as a premiership player with two different clubs, nine years apart, but those statistics on the shelf barely scratch the surface of the story behind her netball successes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.