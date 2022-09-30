The history books will show Sarah Moore as a premiership player with two different clubs, nine years apart, but those statistics on the shelf barely scratch the surface of the story behind her netball successes.
For a start, Moore was Sarah Senini when she last got her hands on the cup with Lavington in 2013, beating the Yarrawonga side which would take her back to the summit almost a decade later.
But it's not just the name which has changed.
Netball has a different place in Moore's life now, as the presence of husband Mitch and son Billy courtside at Lavington Sports Ground underlined.
"I was pretty comfortable going into the game, not in the sense of winning but I was just relaxed," Moore explained.
"Sometimes, when you've got plenty of distractions going on in your life, netball becomes an afterthought and you go into autopilot.
"I hadn't thought about the game too much until we were heading over on Sunday and even then, I was pretty relaxed compared to the first one I played in.
"It was a completely different build-up, particularly having a toddler at home who doesn't care if you'rein a grand final or not.
"He still wants to be fed and put to bed and all the rest of it, so having Billy was definitely a welcome distraction."
Moore, who won the Toni Wilson medal in 2011, felt none of the pressure this year which accompanied her first grand final.
"The two premierships were polar opposites but equally as rewarding," she said.
"At Lavington, I didn't have Mitch so a lot more of my time and effort went into the games.
"I lived, breathed, ate, slept and played netball; that was my life back then.
"When I won it at Lavi, my Dad was driving over a couple of times a week to get me up to the netball courts, some company to practice my goals, whereas at Yarra, my spare time is spent entertaining Billy, being a Mum and being a wife.
"You don't put as much effort in as you would like so when you do put your effort in, you've got to make it count.
"In the lead-up to the first premiership, I was a mess.
"I was so nervous and all I did was think about it all day because that what was all I had going on.
"Now, I put more faith in the process.
"Yarra have built up such a strong club, with players who have played in so many premierships and I think that has definitely rubbed off on us.
"As a Lavi group, we hadn't played in grand finals before, not as a group anyway, so there was that nervousness of the unknown.
"Here, at Yarra, every year they seem to be in that position so it's just another day to them."
Five years since Yarrawonga's last premiership, the emotion came flooding out when the final whistle blew on their 44-31 grand final victory over Wangaratta.
"I cried a fair bit," Moore said.
"I'm known to have a tear quite often, so no surprises that I got upset!
"It was a little bit of relief as well because we'd all worked so hard and so many people had sacrificed so much throughout the year.
"There's plenty of times on a Tuesday and Thursday night when it's pouring rain and you've got a household full of people looking for tea, when you think 'it would be so much easier to be at home' and that's not just from me, that's the entire group.
"Hannah Symes travelled over from Albury and plenty of our girls do shift work.
"A lot of the time Bridget (Cassar) was coming to netball after a night shift and hadn't slept so there's a lot of sacrifice that goes into the whole season.
"It was a relief we were able to reward everyone for all their time and effort that's put in and not just as a playing group but the club as a whole.
"A lot of other people put time and effort into the club and don't get the satisfaction from playing so it's for them as well."
So on the nights when it all felt too hard, where did Moore find her motivation?
"It's the fact everybody else is sacrificing as well, it's not just me, and you're accountable," she said.
"You get out of the door and get there because you know Bridget's come from a night shift, Liv's come from night shift, Laura's leaving kids at home, Hannah's driving from Albury and you've got people there who don't even have kids, coming down to play their role.
"That's why you do it."
The unconditional support from friends and family was a driving force too.
"Mitch knows how much it meant to me and the sacrifice involved," Moore said.
"Both of our families are so invested in it as well and they've supported my netball.
"Mitch's Nan and Pop are in their eighties but they drove over from Invergordon to watch the semi-final against Corowa.
"That's such a big effort.
"They couldn't come to Lavington because there was no way we could get them up to the netball court but luckily they had the live stream so they were able to sit at home and watch it.
"Mitch's Mum and Dad are over in Italy so they got up at 4am and watched it.
"We're lucky we've been able to broadcast the season, in particular the grand final, so people who couldn't come to the grand final were still able to watch it."
Billy, who turns two next month, may have been bemused by the tears which flowed at the end of Sunday's game but there are plenty of time to re-tell the stories as he grows up.
"I'm a Mum first and that's something I've had plenty of discussions about with the other Mums at netball," Moore said.
"The kids don't care that you want to play netball or that you have interests outside of home, they come first and that makes the game less stressful, so you don't get the anxiety or the butterflies build up.
"It's not that it's not as important but it's in perspective.
"On a Friday night when you've got a kid who's awake every hour on the hour because they're unwell, you're a Mum first.
"If you get to netball the next day, you're a mess and you're tired, well, that's just the way that life is.
"You can't substitute your kids out just because you've got a game of netball the next day."
