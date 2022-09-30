Getting the community back out watching cricket is a major focus for new East Albury co-president Sarah Horton.
Having stepped into the role alongside Cade Anderson after Andrew Wilkes called time on his six-year stint in the top job, Horton's passionate about creating an environment which appeals to the whole family.
"My biggest hope is that we get the community feel back around the games and that we start to see people bringing their families down on a Saturday afternoon to watch the game, similar to what you see at the O and M footy," Horton said.
"I'd love to see that around cricket and at our club.
"I'd also like to see a really close connection between our junior and senior players.
"Last year we had a big group of our under-12s who would go out and watch B-grade because that was their Dads; I'd like to see that around our firsts team and really have that strong club support at all games.
"COVID was so hard for so many people, so bringing that sense of community back is important for us as a club.
"We're going to do our season launch at the club after a game and try to get people back out watching cricket, more as a social thing rather than just the players.
"We want to rebuild that community feel and bring everybody back together and make it a place people want to spend their free time."
Horton, who's been involved with the club for six years, spent 12 months on the Crows committee before agreeing to share the presidency with Anderson.
"It's really important to have different voices and perspectives," she said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Half of our parents are mothers and I think (taking this role) helps people feel they can contribute.
"Women's cricket is huge. You look at Ebony Hoskin and I'd love to emulate that through East Albury.
"I think it's important for my daughter to see female role models in these jobs and I think this is just the beginning.
"I went to the scoring meeting recently and there were a lot of women so we play important roles but just maybe not the really visible roles."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.