The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Replacement for former host Matt Dowling on ABC Goulburn Murray breakfast shift unveiled

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
October 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic Healy behind the microphone in Dubbo. He is taking over from Matt Dowling on one of the two breakfast shows on ABC Goulburn Murray.

TWO radio announcers originally from Deniliquin will now be breakfast hosts for ABC Goulburn Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.