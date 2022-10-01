TWO radio announcers originally from Deniliquin will now be breakfast hosts for ABC Goulburn Murray.
Nic Healey is taking over the Shepparton-based early morning shift which can be heard from Deniliquin to Yarrawonga, following the departure of former Border Mail journalist Matt Dowling from the job in August.
He will complement Wodonga-sited Sandra Moon who hosts the station's breakfast show which is heard across much of North East Victoria and from Corowa east in the southern Riverina.
Both of them were students at Deniliquin's Edward Public School over different periods.
Healey was born at Deniliquin and lived there until grade three before moving to Wollongong where he graduated from university.
He worked in online publishing and magazines before working in community radio in Sydney.
His joined the ABC in 2018 in Karratha in the Pilbara and since 2019 he has hosted the Dubbo breakfast program for the public broadcaster.
The stint began amid drought and has since encompassed a mice plague, COVID-19 and floods.
Healey's parents live at Moama and he said that had been a lure for him taking on the new breakfast role.
He was also impressed with Shepparton and the prospect of working alongside other ABC figures such as Victorian Country Hour host Warwick Long.
Healey is expected to make his Goulburn Murray on-air debut in November.
As occurred with Dowling, he will be heard in Moon's regular listening footprint when she is on holidays.
