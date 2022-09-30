The Border Mail
Jindera's Mitch Lawrence wins fourth best and fairest in-a-row

Updated September 30 2022 - 4:20am, first published 4:00am
Versatile Bulldog Mitch Lawrence is in rare air at the kennel after winning a fourth best and fairest award in a row. The former Lavington junior beat Ollie Browne for the honour. Picture by James Wiltshire

Versatile Jindera tall Mitch Lawrence has captured a fourth consecutive best and fairest at the kennel.

