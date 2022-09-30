Versatile Jindera tall Mitch Lawrence has captured a fourth consecutive best and fairest at the kennel.
Lawrence ensured he would go down in history as one of the Bulldogs' finest players after trumping Oliver Browne for the honour of winning the Don Star medal for a fourth time.
He polled 153 votes to score a runaway victory over Browne who finished the count on 79.
Jindera coach Andrew Wilson said it was a phenomenal effort by Lawrence who surprisingly only polled seven votes in the Azzi medal recently.
"History says to win four best and fairests in a row is an unbelievable achievement and certainly puts you in some rare air," Wilson said.
"But Mitch had a super season and somehow took his game to another level this season which is hard to believe considering he was already a triple best and fairest winner.
"This year he was able to kick more goals and finished with 40 plus and was a real weapon for us when playing forward.
"Mitch is one helluva player but I think the secret to his success is that he just works super hard.
"Most blokes don't see the effort he puts into his football but he is just such a hard worker."
Wilson was unsure whether Lawrence was the first Bulldog to win four best and fairests in-a-row at the kennel.
"I don't think anybody has done it previously at Jindera but what Mitch has done is highlighted his versatility and played different roles," he said.
"He has played as a ruckman, has played as a half-forward and also spent time in the midfield."
Wilson said Browne enjoyed a breakout season for the Bulldogs and caught opposition sides off guard as an unheralded midfielder who could also kick goals.
Browne was particularly damaging in the semi-final against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla when he bobbed up with four goals.
The 20-year-old arrived at the club last year from Pennant Hill Demons in the AFL Sydney competition and thrived under Wilson.
"Ollie was solid all year and became one of our most reliable midfielders," Wilson said.
Wilson was recently reappointed as coach of the Bulldogs for a fifth year.
He replaced Kerry Bahr at the helm at the end of 2018.
However, Wilson revealed he has called it quits on his playing career and will call the shots from the sidelines next year.
"The club approached me mid-season about coaching again and I just wanted to make sure I was still the right person for the club going forward," he said.
"I spoke to the playing group and after that decided I was more than happy to go again.
"It will be a bit of a new chapter for me coaching from the sidelines but I've decided to retire from playing.
"But I'm looking forward to the challenge of taking the next step after making the preliminary final this year."
ALSO IN SPORT
Wilson said to make the preliminary final was a fair assessment of where the playing group was at.
"It was a roller coaster ride to get that far with Covid and injuries and the hardest part was to get that consistency with the group," he said.
"But overall as a coach I was happy to make the preliminary final.
"Obviously you always strive to make the grand final but as it unfolded we had some pretty sore boys after the preliminary final.
"If we had of snuck into the grand final we would have been missing a few blokes with injury.
"But overall it was a positive season and we are certainly heading in the right direction and I can't complain at all."
Wilson is confident of retaining the majority of the list with the club set to announce at least two new recruits in the next fortnight.
"We have pretty much re-signed the entire list expect for a couple of the younger blokes who are waiting on university placements," he said.
"We used 40 different players in the seniors throughout the season and our depth is one of our biggest assets.
"We have already locked one recruit away who we will announce in a week or two.
"Another recruit has verbally agreed and I just haven't had a chance so far this week to catch up and make it official."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.