NSW grants will lead to a Wodonga engineering company moving to Albury and hoses now imported from China being made on the Border
On Friday, Deputy Premier Paul Toole visited the block in Merkel Street, north of the Albury airport, where Ironbox Engineering will build a $1.2 million factory after shifting from Osburn Street in Wodonga.
The firm has been given $300,000 by the NSW government to assist with the move.
A separate $197,500 grant will go to AgBoss Australia to help it make hoses at its South Albury plant previously occupied by Apex Tools.
Ironbox spokesman Andrew Oates said the move to the Thurgoona industrial area would result in its workforce rising from nine to 15 full-time employees with the new factory 30 per cent larger then the existing premises.
It is hoped it will be operating by March, pending building approvals.
Mr Oates said the NSW grant was a vote of confidence and contrasted with a lack of commitment from the Victorian government when it was approached for potential support to remain in Wodonga.
"We had spoken to the Victorian government as well and we found the NSW government much more helpful," Mr Oates said.
He added Albury Council had also been keen to assist.
Ironbox makes parts to order for various industries including the aerospace, medical and farming sectors.
"We don't have one production line that makes one product, we've got flexible machines that can make all sorts of things," Mr Oates said.
"Today we might be making something that is going to go into space and tomorrow on the same machine we might be making a part that goes in a car or part of a plough."
AgBoss chief executive Scott Jensen said setting up a production line to make company hoses now imported from China would further bolster staff numbers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"In the last three years we've managed to go from just over 10 staff to now just over 50 and by the completion of this project we'll be up close to 70 staff and that's something we're pretty proud about," Mr Jensen said before mentioning a 28 year-old father of five who has secured his first full-time job with the company.
Machines to make the hoses are expected to be in place in February with production from June and the Albury-made products on shelves shortly afterwards.
