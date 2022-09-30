The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Industrial enterprise moving across Murray River with NSW aid while same fund to bankroll hose making

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 30 2022 - 4:28am, first published 3:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier Paul Toole unfurls a banner by cutting ties. It marks the site where Wodonga business Ironbox Engineering will shift to in Thurgoona. He is being watched by the company's spokesman Andrew Oates and director Andrea Oates. Picture by Ash Smith

NSW grants will lead to a Wodonga engineering company moving to Albury and hoses now imported from China being made on the Border

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.