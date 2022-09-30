Yackandandah's Ben McIntosh has defied playing with a fractured foot for most of the season to win the club's best and fairest.
Despite the seriousness of the injury, McIntosh played through the pain and only missed one match.
He trumped Thurgoona recruit James O'Connell for the honour.
It was McIntosh's first senior best and fairest award after having joined the Roos from Albury last year.
McIntosh said it was a proud moment to add his name to the honour roll with his family boasting a rich history at the club.
"A lot of my family has previously played at the club and it's a privilege to keep the history going," McIntosh said.
"Dad (Gerard) won a couple of junior best and fairests at the club while my grandfather (Nelson) is on the honour board for the seniors."
McIntosh revealed he is booked in to have surgery on his troublesome foot next month.
"My foot is still broken but I'm getting it fixed in a couple of weeks," he said.
"It's just a matter of getting a bit of a clean out and getting some bones fused.
"I got through the year which was the main thing.
"I love training but I had to go on a bit of a modified training program to help get me through the season.
"I had to try and keep off my foot earlier in the week and did a lot more cycling and boxing and then be ready for Thursday night.
"I was fortunate that I had a good fitness base to start with and it was more about maintaining my fitness throughout the year."
ALSO IN SPORT
The Roos endured a frustrating season and missed finals after finishing minor premier the previous year.
McIntosh said there was a steely resolve amongst the playing group in regards to next year and some 'unfinished business.'
"We thought we had a list good enough to be in a similar spot to last year," he said.
"So to miss finals was disappointing and even though we had our fair share of injuries that's footy and there's no guarantees.
"You just have to look at Albury who looked to be a genuine contender and then got three of four key injuries at the wrong time of the year."
