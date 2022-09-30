The Border Mail
Yackandandah midfielder Ben McIntosh win first senior best and fairest award

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:00am
Yackandandah midfielder Ben McIntosh has won his first senior best and fairest at the Roos after crossing to the club from Albury last year. Picture by James Wiltshire

Yackandandah's Ben McIntosh has defied playing with a fractured foot for most of the season to win the club's best and fairest.

