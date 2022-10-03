A day filled with Japanese culture, bento boxes and kimonos was exactly what Wodonga's Monique Knox envisioned when she was granted a special wish.
The 17-year-old's love for rich Japanese culture was celebrated at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Cowra, which she and some friends attended thanks to Make-A-Wish Australia. It was the first time last week's festival had been held since the COVID-19 pandemic.
At 14, Monique was diagnosed with a rare condition, severe systemic scleroderma, which causes hardening and tightening of the skin.
A major symptom is extreme fatigue, but that is reduced when Monique's thoughts turn to dressing up and spending time with her friends.
Although she has spent much of the past three years in and out of hospital, she said the festival was something she would not forget and even planned to go again, next year.
"I didn't know what to expect and was nervous leading up to the day," Monique said.
"But once there it was an amazing experience, especially dressing up and being there with my friends.
"The day inspired me to do more, I'd love to go back next year and set up my own stall.
"I loved that I got to wear a kimono, and I even got to keep one. It was a lot of fun."
Monique's mother, April Knox, said seeing Monique happy was worth the five-hour drive.
"We all loved the day; Make-A-Wish did an amazing job on making Monique's wish come true," she said.
"She absolutely loved the experience. Although it was very busy and overwhelming, we were so happy for her because we knew just how much Monique wanted this and to see her happy was such a nice feeling."
Monique said she had even considered volunteering for Make-A-Wish to make other people's wishes come true.
"I know how much I enjoyed the day, maybe I could make someone else's day too," she said.
Other highlights from the festival included sumo wrestlers, live entertainment, origami and street food. But not many bento boxes.
"When we were at the festival having a picnic, we were the only ones with bento boxes and everyone was interrupting us asking where we got them from," Monique said.
Mrs Knox said from the beginning it was a "valuable experience".
"It's not just about the wish, it's also about connecting with one another and family," she said.
"Monique was really looking forward to the day. Ever since she went through a bone marrow transplant, it's lovely to see her happy and inspired.
"She has had a great attitude towards the whole journey. We all really enjoyed the gardens and we're thankful for Make-A-Wish."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.