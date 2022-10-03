The Border Mail
Make-A-Wish Australia, make Wodonga's Monique Knox's wish come true

By Sophie Else
October 3 2022 - 4:30pm
Alina Tilev, Monique Knox, Ebony Knox and Chanelle Duvel dressed in Kimonos at the Cowra Cherry Blossom Festival. Picture by Garry Lynch

A day filled with Japanese culture, bento boxes and kimonos was exactly what Wodonga's Monique Knox envisioned when she was granted a special wish.

