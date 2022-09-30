The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Historic Thurgoona property on Kerr Road expects to draw offers of $15m

TH
By Ted Howes
September 30 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agents Andrew and Oscar Dixon at the Kerr Road property on Friday. Mr Dixon says the site has long been used for farming but since being rezoned has emerged as an ideal site for a new housing project. Picture by Ash Smith

A Thurgoona site with a 150-year connection to one of the Albury region's biggest grazier families will be offered for sale by expression of interest on Saturday with agents hoping for offers over $15 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.