COVID rule change comes with risks: Albury doctor wants sick leave for all

An Albury doctor is the removal of COVID-19 isolation rules from October 14 will discriminate against many workers.
Amanda Cohn said clearly the most important thing for people who contracted the virus to do was stay home when sick. But that was not feasible for those who did not have sick leave entitlements.
"But I think the most important thing that government can do to make it easy for people is for all workers to have access to sick leave," she said. "That is particularly people working as casuals or the gig economy."
The federal government's move to remove the rules, which had required people to isolate for five days if the were positive to COVID-19, was welcomed by a key Border business advocate.
Australian Industry Group director of business services Tim Farrah said it was "great news" and "very timely".
"There's no need for it to continue any longer," Mr Farrah said.
"We are all well experienced with dealing with COVID and as a community we're managing it really well.
"This will free up a lot of really needed labour sources for businesses."
Mr Farrah said it now meant that having COVID-19 was no different to being diagnosed with influenza.
"Employers and employees will be able to apply the same logic and reasoning," he said.
"My concern is that without isolation being mandatory and people not having sick leave, we will see a rise in not only COVID but other illnesses too," she said.
"My biggest question is what does government need to do to support people to stay home if they're sick.
"Lots of people being unwell is not good for the community, nor the economy and if someone has to choose between income and putting food on the table, staying home and not getting paid is a difficult decision to be made."
