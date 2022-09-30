The Border Mail
Jeff Garlett re-signs for another year at Albury Tigers

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 30 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:20am
Jeff Garlett looks to bring the bouncing ball under control against Wangaratta Rovers, who ended Albury's season in a dramatic final at Martin Park. Picture by James Wiltshire

Jeff Garlett says the way Albury has looked after him made re-signing with the club an easy decision.

