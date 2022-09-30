Jeff Garlett says the way Albury has looked after him made re-signing with the club an easy decision.
The former Carlton and Melbourne star joined the Tigers at the start of 2020 and this week committed his immediate future to the Ovens and Murray club.
Garlett, 33, is loving the country lifestyle and had no hesitation in putting pen to paper on a new deal at the Sportsground.
"It was an easy decision," Garlett said. "My son still lives in country Victoria and I did think about it but the Albury Tigers have been awesome since I moved here.
"It had its challenges at the start with the COVID but ever since I've been here, everyone's been awesome and I'm making mates that will last a lifetime and that will stick around forever. I'm loving every bit of it."
It was the connection with his former Melbourne team-mate Daniel Cross which led Garlett to Albury and the change of pace has suited the livewire forward.
"The club's been so welcoming," Garlett said.
"I came here only knowing Crossy, who was travelling from Melbourne every now and then due to his work.
"But I've got to know a lot of players personally and I have a connection with them.
"Albury made me welcome, they made me feel part of the family and I can't say a bad word about this club and the people involved with it.
"They've taken me in with open arms and it makes me want to stay.
"You can play footy for as long as you want but it's that mateship and friendship which will last forever."
Garlett was troubled by a hamstring complaint in the early part of the season but finished strong, kicking 15 goals in his last six games.
"The first half, for me, was frustrating," he said.
"I had a few niggles, injury-wise, which I wasn't happy with and that influenced my first half of the season.
"Once I got my body right, in the second half of the season, it was much better for me and I was able to influence the game and help out wherever I could for the team.
"It's so much better when you're injury-free - and that showed.
"This year was such a good learning curve for the young guys who came through.
"I think we had about 14 who debuted this year which is amazing for the club and good for the young guys to experience that, so when they do play regularly in the seniors, they've got that taste and hunger."
Garlett can't wait to put his best foot forward in 2023.
"I'm actually really keen and looking forward to next year," he said.
"I'm doing everything I can now to make sure I have a good year.
"I've lived the dream, played the best footy I can in the AFL and I've loved it here in Albury ever since.
"It's the best feeling and I don't regret a thing."
