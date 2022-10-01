A longstanding friendship will see Mandy Crispin and her family pass on their beloved Tallangatta Bakery to Vanessa Sexton and her family on Saturday.
The Sextons, who live in Albury, will relocate their family to Tallangatta to run the business with their three children.
Mrs Sexton said they looked forward to being a part of the broader community rather than changing the direction of running the bakery.
It's pretty special to hand over something I've built from scratch twice to somebody who I know will take care of it like we do.- Mandy Crispin
"We're looking for a nice sea change," she said.
"Moving out to a smaller community with our three kids is great."
The couple had been looking for a business for a few years, when Mrs Crispin floated the idea at Christmas last year.
"Funnily enough, I went to school with Mandy's sister Jo, and my sister Tara went to school with Mandy," Mrs Sexton said.
The Towong Street bakery had been in the Crispin family on and off for 18 years.
"I will definitely miss it," Mrs Crispin said.
"It was our home away from home."
She completed her apprenticeship at the bakery, and opened the business when she was 22-years-old as MJ's Bakery with her sister, Jo, and husband, Brad.
The bakery had closed down in 1999.
"I've grown up in it, my kids have grown up in it," Mrs Crispin said.
There were many family dinners and "a big Christmas" because they "couldn't fit it in the house".
When Mrs Crispin and her family reopened it in 2000, she was five months pregnant with her daughter, who is now 22-years-old.
They ran it until 2013, only to find out it was closing down again in 2017.
"We came back in and opened it," Mrs Crispin said.
The second time, they rebranded the bakery to Tallangatta Bakery.
During the 2019 bushfires, she said they came in "all guns blazing", and "came out the other side stronger".
The Sextons are looking to use the region's products as a priority for their business.
Mrs Crispin described the bakery as "the heart and soul of Tallangatta" they were "handing off to another young family".
"It's pretty special to hand over something I've built from scratch twice to somebody who I know will take care of it like we do," she said.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
