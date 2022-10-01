The Border Mail
Tallangatta's Crispin family hands over bakery to Albury family

By Caroline Tung
October 1 2022 - 12:00am
Matthew Sexton, Brad Crispin, Tara McCulloch, Vanessa Sexton, Emily Crispin and Mandy Crispin celebrate the Tallangatta Bakery handover. Pictures by Ash Smith

A longstanding friendship will see Mandy Crispin and her family pass on their beloved Tallangatta Bakery to Vanessa Sexton and her family on Saturday.

