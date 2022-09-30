Shows both agricultural and theatre are among the activities on offer across the Border and North East this weekend.
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company's production of The Crucible opened on Friday night at the group's South Albury venue, with four of its five shows already sold out.
Elsewhere, the leisure options include come and try croquet in Wodonga, Murray Art Museum Albury's life drawing class and multiple Border markets.
