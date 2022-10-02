YOUR SAY: There's no guarantee fuel excise money will be well spent

This excise cut was installed to help with transport costs and the general costs of living. Isn't the end of the excise price cut a good thing?
It will limit spending on non-essential items like those lovely $300 pair of shoes and that lovely dress to go with the 35 others in your wardrobe. It will help to increase government income and increase prices on essentials therefore reap more GST. It will help to pay for the estimated $250m+ cost each for the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum and the republic referendum.
Gee, I wonder what is going to happen in the decades to follow when we all have to go to electric vehicles, where will the money lost in fuel excise come from then? Let me see ... I know!! Let's put an excise on electricity because there will be a huge amount flowing around to charge our electric cars etc from mass "free solar" farms, storage batteries and those "free wind" farms.
And I thought this climate change thing was bad, I now can get a good night's sleep knowing that the money we all will be paying is well spent helping to lower our global greenhouse emissions from the estimated current level of 1 per cent down to 0.57 per cent in the future, money well spent indeed.
A big shout out to Jannoel Florist Wodonga who showed such kindness to my 93-year-old mother.
Mum needed to send some flowers to a family member and was unable to do so because she no longer drives. The staff at Jannoel popped by her house to take the order and later left a posy at her front door with a lovely message. Mum was overjoyed. This small gesture was so appreciated and brightened her day.
It's so heartwarming to see this personal touch within the community.
This spirit of generosity and thoughtfulness makes you believe in the warmth of the human spirit.
She does this in the same week that a report has been published showing that Australians have the highest median wealth in the world and the fourth highest average wealth.
Perhaps time for her to become woke and smell the roses.
