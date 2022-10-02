The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: There's no guarantee fuel excise money will be well spent

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 2 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fuel excise cut has now ended. Picture by Mark Jesser

Possibly no end to excise money

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.