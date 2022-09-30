The head of a motorbike club again targeted by thieves this week says the group is frustrated by the offending.
President Justin Daly said the organisation had been struggling in recent years due to COVID-19, and recent flooding has shut the track.
Mr Daly said the break-in had caused further issues for the group.
Volunteers spent hours at the Lincoln Causeway site on Wednesday fixing the damage and ramping up security.
"It's quite frustrating," he said.
"It's a volunteer club that works on the good graces of the locals and their support in getting things done.
"These sort of break-ins cause unnecessary damage which has to come out of our pockets.
"Coming back from Covid, with limited racing and income and now the flooding, it's really disappointing."
The venue hosts events which bring thousands of people to the region.
May's ProMX Championship event, which was nationally televised, attracted about 5000 people to the Border.
Police are patrolling the area in a bid to curb further incidents.
Coincidentally, a man who broke into the motocross site earlier this year faced Wodonga court on Thursday following his recent arrest.
Nathan Wallace, 42, cut a lock and put a diesel fuel pod onto a trailer at the site about 11.40pm on June 7.
He filled up fuel cans and fled with the items on his utility and left, but was arrested at his Falcon Circuit home five days later.
Police found firearm parts and imitation guns, marijuana and cannabis seeds, scales, deal bags, a point of ice, and the shoes he used while stealing from the motorbike club.
Wallace was charged but was arrested again about 2.45am on Wednesday while driving on Pearce Street.
He had a knife, two bags of ice, and was unlicensed.
Wallace admitted to several charges while appearing in the court dock the following day.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client's life had unravelled this year as a result of relationship breakdown which led to drug use, and said Wallace had no priors.
Wallace will be sentenced on October 31.
Police continue to investigate the most recent break-in and seek information from the public.
Mr Daly said the site was usually targeted once or twice a year.
"There's nothing worth stealing there," he said.
"The damage is the biggest thing."
He said Tuesday night's incident caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
