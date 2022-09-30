The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club frustration at break-ins and thefts

By Wodonga Court
Updated September 30 2022 - 6:12am, first published 3:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The offenders smashed a gate leading to the motorbike club site and damaged clubrooms at the Lincoln Causeway venue on Tuesday night. Police have ramped up patrols and are investigating the burglary. File picture

The head of a motorbike club again targeted by thieves this week says the group is frustrated by the offending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.