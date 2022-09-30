Man breached court order due to 'love', punched victim in her face

A man who breached a family violence order made by his partner due to the "strong love" the pair shared was charged after punching the victim in her face.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard the man had been living with the victim at Rutherglen in breach of the order.
Police were called at 8am on November 1 last year after the man, 25, became angry and punched his partner in the mouth with force.
The incident loosened the victim's tooth and caused swelling to her top lip.
The man then punched a hole in plaster and shattered a mirror.
Police attended and the man was arrested and taken to the Wodonga Police Station.
During his interview, the man said he knew an intervention order was in place until 2023, but the pair lived together "due to their strong love for each other".
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said the man had been battling ice problems, which was a trigger for the offending.
The court heard the man had been abstinent of everything but cannabis for six months and was receiving counselling.
Ms Greiner sought an adjourned undertaking.
"When I first looked at it, there was no way you were going to get an adjourned undertaking today," magistrate Victoria Campbell told the man.
"It's really serious offending.
"You're a young man and sometimes you can get flooded with emotions and you just don't know what to do with them, and you've seen what the outcome is if you don't learn how to control those emotions."
But Ms Campbell said he was addressing his issues and placed him on an undertaking with conditions he continue counselling and a behaviour change course.
