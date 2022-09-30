The Border Mail
Wodonga court today Rutherglen man breached order because of love

By Wodonga Court
September 30 2022 - 5:30pm
Man breached court order due to 'love', punched victim in her face

A man who breached a family violence order made by his partner due to the "strong love" the pair shared was charged after punching the victim in her face.

