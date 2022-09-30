The Border Mail
Political and community leaders pay tribute to Rand's Angus Macneil after he died aged 80

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated October 1 2022 - 12:07am, first published September 30 2022 - 10:30pm
Angus Macneil at his Green Park property in 2004. He saw it increase in size from 1220 to 3000 hectares and transform from being largely a sheep property to having a 60:40 split between winter cereals and jumbucks.

RAND farmer Angus Macneil wore many hats, be they in the agricultural, political or sporting arenas, but it was his kind manner that left a lasting impression.

