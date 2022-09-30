Getting the community together for some fun at the Caulfield Cup Pony Hop will be a first for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
The event, to be held at the Wodonga Racecourse on October 15, will see 12 Albury Wodonga business leaders race down the straight of the racecourse on blow-up horses.
Trust fund board member Di Thomas said the impact of the fundraiser would be "huge", with the proceeds having previously been directed towards ovarian cancer research.
"We're broadening it this year so it will be focused on cancer trial research," she said.
The fundraiser used to be run by Border Ovarian Cancer Awareness Group, which ended this year.
Almost 200 clinical trials are under way at the centre, which are overseen by the Border Medical Oncology Research Unit.
The trust fund seeks businesses to sponsor an inflatable horse and to nominate its jockey.
Prizes will be awarded to the first three jockeys to cross the finish line.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
