Lake Hume just keeps on getting better and better

G'day fishos. It's great to see Dartmouth Dam finally spilling over, and what a beautiful sight it is.
I was laying in bed last night though, wondering if Dart's like every other dam that I know of, where fish tend to get a bit close to the spillways and go over.
It depends on the dam, the drop and what's at the bottom I suppose, whether they are killed, get stunned and survive or simply swim away unscathed.
I think the Dart cascades are a bit of a different ball game though, and with the multiple drops to the bottom you'd have to be one lucky fish to survive.
Suppose it's just one of those things that go through one's brain when you're in that stupor between sleep and not quite asleep.
Hume Dam (97 per cent) just continues to improve, believe it or not.
The trout scene is patchy, with a few fishos heading out for a session and boating a quality fish or two in the mid 600s. Quite a few are landing a fish or three in the mid 400s, but then a few missing out altogether. That's fishing!
While Tassies and other winged lures are working well, those trolling McGraths and other similar divers are also having the benefit of picking up a yella or two, and there's more cod getting active as well with water temps creeping up.
There's also been a noticeable increase in the number of yellas being picked up trolling, grubbing the trees and angling around the banks, which is normal for this time of year. Worms or yabbies have been the go-to bait for the bank fishos.
With all that in mind, this year's Leigh Martin Marine Lake Hume Challenge is shaping up to be one of the best since this comp started.
It's on from October 22-23, which is only three weeks away. Jump online and get yourselves booked in.
There's also a great function happening tomorrow on the foreshore at the Lake Hume Resort.
The Commercial Club Fishing Section is running an info day from 10am-3pm for anyone interested in learning everything about fishing, including tying knots, casting, what lures to use where and so on.
Bring the kids along. There'll be a free sausage sizzle, so why not make a day of it.
Dartmouth (101 per cent) is going well from all reports.
There's still plenty being trolled on top, quite a few being flicked up in among the timber, and bait fishos are reporting reasonable numbers too. Favoured bait is gudgeons caught in the dam itself, although mudeye and worm fishos are going OK, too.
Streams have still been struggling to settle and get to good, fishable levels and reasonable levels of clarity.
Talking to a few keen stream fishos though, they've still done OK using most methods, when they can find one in half-fishable condition.
If you've planned a trip and get there to find your stream a bit high or murky, you've gotta be able to adapt though.
Be willing to drive around in the same system and find something smaller that may have cleared faster or got a little less rain in that particular valley, or maybe jump over a range and get into another system.
Don't be set in your ways either - to be successful you've gotta be able to switch about.
You may have wanted to fish a fly, but have to resort to a worm? I know that line will be hard to take for some, but if it's a fish you're after, you have to be able to adapt.
Blowering (95.7%) has also improved as water temps have risen.
The cod, yellas, reddies and even trout have picked up. Cod are in much better numbers around the edges on bait and on lure, with a number of metre fish reported this week.
Eucumbene (51.7 per cent) and Jindabyne (92 per cent) have both been firing, and if you're an avid trout fisho now's the time to be hitting either.
Both are rising rapidly at the minute and quite a few better fish are being caught around the edges fishing bait, with the humble worm being the pick.
There's still some great fish being trolled in both as well, and in good numbers, so if you have the opportunity, now's definitely prime time to head up.
There's also been some brood stock Atlantic salmon released earlier this week, so expect to see a monster or two on social media at any time.
Almost forgot, this weekend also heralds the opening of the NSW trout season too, so all the proclaimed trout waters in NSW are fair game for you to explore right through till next June.
Just spoke to Vic Fisheries and they informed me that some trout and Maccas were rescued from the first few tiers after the last spill event at Dart 26 years ago.
They're already getting prepared to do the same as soon as conditions allow.
They're all over it, these blokes.
