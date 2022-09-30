Police examining truck crash that killed Border man Troy Hawkins

Police continue to investigate the cause of a crash that claimed a Border man's life at Corowa.
Troy Hawkins, 47, died when his delivery vehicle collided with a larger truck and trailer on Spring Avenue on Thursday.
Police were called to the scene about midday but Mr Hawkins was deceased.
The driver of the larger truck, 65, was able to free himself from his vehicle.
The older man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and for blood and urine tests.
A woman who witnessed the incident took to social media to express her horror at the crash, which caused extensive damage to the late man's vehicle.
Police said early indications were the late man's delivery van had drifted onto the wrong side of the road before the collision.
Mr Hawkins was killed instantly.
Forensic police examined the site after the collision.
The incident led to an extensive clean-up operation of the vehicles and debris.
The larger Mack truck had rolled during the crash and came to rest on its side in a paddock on the northern side of Spring Avenue.
It's believed the late man had run his own business transporting goods throughout the Border and North East, having started the venture last year.
He had previously spent several years working in the transport industry on and off and had been a well-known footballer when younger.
Police have urged drivers to take care on the roads as they run a safety operation and enforce double demerit points in NSW.
As of Thursday, there had been 219 deaths on NSW roads, up from 195 to the same period last year, with regional areas over-represented in the toll.
