Police examining truck crash that killed Border man Troy Hawkins

By Local News
September 30 2022 - 7:00am
The larger Mack truck which was struck by Troy Hawkins' vehicle, which caused it to tip over. The driver was taken to Corowa hospital but wasn't seriously injured.

Police continue to investigate the cause of a crash that claimed a Border man's life at Corowa.

Local News

