The Border Mail

The Andrew Dale stable set to have 20 plus runners at Wagga, Narrandera and Wangaratta

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale is set to unleash 20 plus runners across three meetings over the weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser

While most people are planning a relaxing long weekend in NSW, spare a thought for the Andrew Dale stable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.