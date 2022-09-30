Police continue to search for one of Australia's most distinctive criminals.
He had been bailed on September 8 and was due to return to Deniliquin Local Court on October 11.
An appeal with Sutton's mugshot was posted by investigators on social media on Wednesday morning.
The post has attracted tens of thousands of views.
Multiple officers continued searching for Sutton on Friday but he remained elusive, despite having tattoos covering almost all of his face.
Meanwhile Albury officers continue to search for Jarrah Maksymow, who had been wanted for multiple driving offences and offences of breaching court orders.
Maksymow is now additionally wanted on a charge of larceny, which was filed by police late on Thursday.
Another warrant was issued in Albury Local Court for Maksymow's arrest on Friday.
