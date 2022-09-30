The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police keep searching for 'Beast' Jaimes Sutton in Deniliquin

By Local News
Updated September 30 2022 - 8:51am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deniliquin man Jaimes Allan Sutton has incredibly distinctive tattoos on his face. He also has 'Sutto's guilty' tattooed on his stomach and other ink on his body.

Police continue to search for one of Australia's most distinctive criminals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.