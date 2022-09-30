The Border Mail

The Andrew Dale trained Shooting For The Stars aiming for two wins in less than a week

September 30 2022
The Andrew Dale-trained Shooting For The Stars will be striving for two wins at Narrandera in less than a week on Sunday after winning at the track on Monday.

