The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga man charged with serious assault on AFL grand final day

By Wodonga Court
October 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga man charged with serious assault on AFL grand final day

A man is facing serious assault charges over an incident on Saturday last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.