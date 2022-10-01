Wodonga man charged with serious assault on AFL grand final day

A man is facing serious assault charges over an incident on Saturday last week.
Joel Mathew Spilsbury was arrested this week and charged after an alleged incident at Killara that left a man hospitalised with serious injuries.
It's alleged the victim of the attack was punched and kicked.
The man has undergone surgery.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Spilsbury, 33, faces seven charges including intentionally causing serious injury, recklessly causing serious injury, other assault related offences, and trespassing at the property.
Charge sheets released by a magistrate allege an unlawful assault offence occurred with another person.
It's also alleged Spilsbury damaged a shower screen and internal walls worth $800 at the property.
Spilsbury, who lives in Wodonga, is on bail and will return to court on January 19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.