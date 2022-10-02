EDUCATION leaders from two regional Victorian Catholic dioceses will travel to Ireland this week in a bid to recruit teachers for local schools, as the struggle to fill vacancies continues.
Catholic Education Sandhurst chief executive Paul Desmond and Ballarat Diocese executive director Tom Sexton will spend 11 days in Ireland presenting in six towns and cities including the Dublin Jobs Expo to lure Irish teachers to Victoria.
Mr Desmond said Ireland was a logical place to start international teacher recruiting because of the similarity between Irish and Australian teacher training and its Catholic system of schooling.
He said Irish people embodied a spirit of adventure and a love of travel across the world.
"They have been a boon wherever they have gone," he said.
"But if I find 30, I would take them," Mr Desmond said.
Urgent efforts by governments across Australia to remedy the shortfall in teachers can't come quickly enough for the two regional Victorian education leaders.
Candidates will be offered salaries ranging from $74,000 for teachers with three years' experience to $104,000 for those with 10 years or more experience, with allowances of up to $12,000 for leadership positions.
They will also be eligible for relocation allowances of up to $10,000 for those moving to remote or small schools, and $5000 for other schools including $3000 paid on arrival.
And their visa costs - ranging from $6000 for a two-year visa for primary teachers to about $11,000 for a four-year visa for secondary teachers - will also be covered.
The recruitment tour will visit Maynooth, Waterford, Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Galway.
"We also believe that in about three or four years time there will be an oversupply of Irish teachers so we might not get that many next year, but in the coming years hopefully more and more will be able to come over," Mr Desmond said.
The teacher shortage is particularly acute in smaller Catholic schools.
International teachers who choose to go to more remote schools will receive double the incentives of those who teach in larger, more central schools.
Mr Sexton said job offers would be subject to new staff meeting Australia's visa requirements, and on them being able to obtain Victorian Institute of Teaching registration.
He hoped some could be processed quickly enough to be able to start on the first day of term one next year.
